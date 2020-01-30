First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.41, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

