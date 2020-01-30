First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.40. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 17.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

