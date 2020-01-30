First Quadrant L P CA Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,439.50. 550,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

