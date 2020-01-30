First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 632.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

