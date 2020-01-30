First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 1.35% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

