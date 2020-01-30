First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,492. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

