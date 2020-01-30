First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.22. 145,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,116. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $177.38 and a one year high of $270.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

