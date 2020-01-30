First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 46,979 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.48. 5,450,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

