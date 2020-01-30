First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 1,983 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,413,000 after purchasing an additional 183,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avangrid by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avangrid by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

AGR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.71. 9,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,012. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

