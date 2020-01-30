First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.92

News coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $639.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

