First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 5,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,731. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

