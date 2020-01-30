First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

