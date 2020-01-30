First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

FFBC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

