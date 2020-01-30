First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 115,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

