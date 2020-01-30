First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 93,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,520. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.