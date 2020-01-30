First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $525.31. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $381.50 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.62.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

