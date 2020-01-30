Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $1,634.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, QBTC, BX Thailand and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 266,067,800 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

