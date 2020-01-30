FCG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 100,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

