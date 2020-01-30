FCG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,419. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

