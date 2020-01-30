FCG Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 880,280 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,138,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,562,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,240.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.29. 184,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $116.80 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.