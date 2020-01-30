FCG Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

