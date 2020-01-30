FCG Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,758. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

