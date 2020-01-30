FCG Advisors LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.60 and a 200 day moving average of $307.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.85 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

