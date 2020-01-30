FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.88 and a fifty-two week high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

