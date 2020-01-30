FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.78. 11,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

