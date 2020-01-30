FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 131,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,810. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

