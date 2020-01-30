Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 4,330,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 77.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 132,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,230,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal by 110.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.