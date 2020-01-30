Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was down 6.1% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $250.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as low as $204.75 and last traded at $209.53, approximately 48,709,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 11,716,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.23.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.