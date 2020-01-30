Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James raised shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,755,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

