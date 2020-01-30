Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

