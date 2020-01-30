EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect EZCORP to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $353.20 million, a P/E ratio of 158.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

