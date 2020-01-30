Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

