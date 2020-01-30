Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.11-0.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 2,649,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,912. The company has a market cap of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

