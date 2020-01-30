Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 17.0% in January

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 15,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 1,886,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,639 shares of company stock worth $7,267,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelixis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

