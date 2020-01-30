Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,689 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock remained flat at $$25.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 149,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,889. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

