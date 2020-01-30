Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period.

VPU traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $152.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,854. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $151.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

