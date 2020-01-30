Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,944 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

