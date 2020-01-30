Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 1,590,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,847,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

