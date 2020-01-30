EVIO (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Shares Up 16.4%

EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) shot up 16.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 547,501 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,294,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

EVIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVIO)

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's advisory and research services include regulatory licensing and compliance, industry research, operational support, and educational and operating services for licensed cannabis businesses.

