Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,909. Evertec has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.