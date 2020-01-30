Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 102.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 18.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.71. 10,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,618. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

