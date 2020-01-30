Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,584,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,593,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.06. 52,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.