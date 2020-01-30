Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Citigroup cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

