Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $443,000 in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.