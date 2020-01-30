Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.58. 127,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,359. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 127.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

