Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,741. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.07.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $420.36. 9,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $337.26 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

