Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $222.52. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

