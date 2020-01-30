Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,716 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 143.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,965. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.