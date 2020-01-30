Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. 220,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

