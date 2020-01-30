Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $1,904.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.16 or 0.05602166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128364 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

